Don't stop believin': Graduation speakers highlight class of 2022's perseverance at St. Stephens High School

Katherine Ramsey took the class of 2022 at St. Stephens High School on a time trip Friday night.

In her graduation speech she referenced a pop hit from the 1980s, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by rock band Journey. The song was released more than two decades before the graduating class was born.

“I think as a class we have experienced a major obstacle in order to get here, that being the pandemic," Ramsey said. "We could not have predicted how this event in our history would change our lives. Learning how to overcome life's hidden obstacles is an important tool to bring with us on life’s journey. In the chorus, the lyrics read, ‘Workin’ hard to get my fill / everybody wants a thrill.’ In other words, we have to push ourselves to get through each chapter of our lives, in order to experience the fun times we all look forward to.”

Saint graduated 227 students Friday evening, the largest graduating class in Catawba County in 2022. St. Stephens students received nearly $3 million in scholarships.

Student Vivian Hernandez emphasized perseverance in her speech, as well.

“One thing I hold to be true is that there is a great reward for those who persevere through difficult moments,” she said. “Choosing to get up every day despite whatever is discouraging you … is not only an act of courage but also strengthens your character.”

As the graduating class arrived on the football field, parents and friends cheered and shouted out the names of students. Many of the families also brought celebratory balloons to the event.

