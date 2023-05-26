Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Don’t forget to tell your mamas you love em,’ and, as always, go Trojans.”

The sentence is a familiar one for seniors at Bandys High School in the Balls Creek section of Catawba County. They heard it twice on graduation night.

Bandys High School Principal Chad Maynor and Senior Class President Gabe Beech ended both of their speeches with the line that Maynor uses daily at the end of afternoon announcements.

The speeches helped the 190 Bandys High School graduates that filed onto Randy Lowman Field Thursday night end a chapter in their lives and embark on a new one.

This message serves as a reminder for students to treat others around them with kindness and to never forget their roots.

Graduates Jordan Cheese and Sean Schools said the day felt like freedom to them. Among their favorite high school memories are the basketball games they attended.

As he waited for the ceremony to start, Schools thought of his family that would be attending the event. He plans to attend Catawba Valley Community College in the fall.

"We've been building up to this for the past 18 years so it's unreal," said Jordan Wolfe as she waited to line up with her peers.

Wolfe plans to attend the University of South Carolina to study biomedical engineering. Among her favorite memories at Bandys are attending football games as well as playing women's varsity tennis.

Beech's favorite high school memory was his role in his senior show "Bonnie and Clyde" where he played Clyde. He said he sees a future in musical theater.

Of the 2023 graduates, 66 plan to attend a four-year college, 74 plan to attend a two-year college, four plan to enter the Armed Forces and 46 plan to enter the workforce.

In total, Bandys High School graduates were awarded over $5.5 million in scholarships.

Maynor also recognized retiring teacher Shannon Vanhoy for her key role and years of dedication to the school’s agriculture program.

Guest speaker and Alumni Brian Sigmon reminded graduates to think of their lives as a story, where their chapter at Bandys is coming to an end.

"Before you turn the page, I too invite you to look back. Think about these past four years. What kind of story have they told so far," Sigmon said.