District budgets reviewed at school board meeting

District budgets and staff retention plans were discussed by the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday.

Carmen Houston, the district’s finance director, presented several changes to the district’s budget during Monday night’s school board meeting. This included increases in funding for cyber bullying and suicide prevention, transportation of homeless students and special needs assistance.

The amendment to state funding was around $68,000, bringing the total to more than $20.5 million.

Teacher compensation

A teacher compensation plan was approved by the school board on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided the district with $191,493 to give teachers a compensation bonus.

The maximum amount the N.C. Department of Public Instruction is allowing for each teacher is $743. Once the funding is divided among eligible staff members the bonus will be lower, Houston said.

The money can only be used for certified teachers and instructional support staff. The money cannot be used for central office staff or non-certified employees, according the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s website.

District administrators will begin compiling a list of all staff eligible for the compensation, Houston said.

Employment anniversary pay

A preliminary estimate for anniversary bonuses for school employees was presented at the school board meeting. The board decided to table the discussion until the changes can be incorporated into the district’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Bonuses are provided for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years and 25 years of employment, according to a budget handout.

The current estimated cost for the district to provide employment anniversary bonuses over the next five years is $131,602 for flat rate bonuses or $120,937 for percentage based bonuses, according to the handout.

Recognitions

Andy Escamilla, new band director for Newton-Conover High School and Newton-Conover Middle School, said that out of the 63 students selected for the All County Honor Band, 25 were from the Newton-Conover band.

Discovery High School Principal Shane Whitener recognized three staff members for inspiring leadership and support in the school. The recognized staff members were science teacher Gene Scronce, custodian Manuel Audrey and school counselor Elizabeth Arditti. Whitener also recognized the school’s Science Olympiad team for coming in second at their regional competition. The team will be competing in the state competition over spring break.

