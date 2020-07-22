Discovery High will receive $250,000 roof repair

Discovery High has multiple leaks in its roof, Superintendent Aron Gabriel told the Newton-Conover Board of Education on Monday.

Gabriel said the leaks are throughout the building including in the media room and some classrooms. He said the worst is near the skylights in the media room. “It leaks a lot,” he said.

The board received four bids for the repairs ranging from $259,700 to $330,400.

Sylvia White, director of personnel for the school district, said $400,000 was originally budgeted for the project.

The board voted for the low-price option from Barger-Ashe Roofing Company, based in Lenoir.

White said the company was recommended by Robin Rudisill, director of facilities for the school district. She added that the company is accustomed to working on school properties while they are occupied.

The two-month project will begin in early to mid-August.

