Discovery High School in Newton will rebrand in the coming year to better showcase what the school has to offer. Principal Shane Whitener shared a new logo with the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday, along with ideas on how to market the school to a broader range of students.

The meeting coincided with the worst of Monday’s storms and was held without electricity as the wind downed trees and power lines in Newton.

Whitener and the board agreed that increasing enrollment at Discovery hinges on three things: better marketing, follow-ups with prospective students and parents and providing students with opportunities they would not have at other schools.

New logo

Whitener presented a redesigned logo that is shield-shaped with a gryphon near the top. In the middle are the words “Discovery High School” and underneath is a simple “U.”

The letter U has two meanings, Whitener said. One is an abbreviation of the word university, and the other embodies the concept of discovering oneself.

“We want (students) to discover who they are as a person,” Whitener said. “What are their goals? What are their aspirations? And then, what can we do … to put them in situations that would help with (their goals)?”

Recruitment and marketing

At the July 17 meeting, concerned parent Erica Isenhour said Discovery’s incoming freshman class consists of 25 students.

“The amount of kids that went outside of Newton-Conover this year is just unacceptable,” said board member Robbie Gonzales on Monday. “We have a great product, Discovery (High School), in our district. We just have to figure out how to keep (students) here, number one, and how to get others (outside the district) to come in.”

Whitener said on Monday he had no idea why enrollment declined.

One of Whitener’s marketing strategies will be to create a QR code leading to a professional marketing video. The QR code would be on fliers posted in various places.

Gonzales suggested using a different QR code for each location to track which codes are scanned most often. Tracking that number would give Discovery staff an idea of where they receive the most traffic.

Gonzales also suggested more frequent follow-ups with prospective parents and students.

Opportunities

Whitener said that, for some classes, there will be a college-like schedule with certain classes on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule, and others on a Tuesday-Thursday schedule. Whitener also suggested marketing the possibility of students graduating with an associate’s degree as an opportunity.

Whitener also raised the idea of athletics. He said that, somewhere down the road, the board may want to revisit the idea of allowing Discovery students to participate in sports at Newton-Conover High School. Similarly, the idea was posed that Discovery could implement its own teams for sports such as volleyball or basketball.

FAQ created

Whitener and Superintendent Aron Gabriel collaborated on an FAQ addressing concerns raised at the July 17 meeting, as well as other concerns they have heard.

Board member Phil Heath asked to add that the board of education supports the school.

“Our intention is to expand Discovery, not shut it down,” Heath said. “And I think that’s important for people to know as well.”