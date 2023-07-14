Mary Slagle's plan to become a music teacher is inspired by her desire to work with young people and be an advocate for them.

The rising sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University said at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic her own mental health struggles became more apparent.

A serious mental health crisis during her junior year of high school led to her hospitalization. Slagle was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Slagle was eventually transferred to an inpatient behavioral health center, where she said she was able to get the treatment she needed.

Slagle said her time in the behavioral health center allowed her to see other young women going through situations similar to hers.

Slagle said her anxiety has affected many parts of her life, including getting her driver's license. She has struggled to meet her required driving hours because, at times, she has been too anxious to drive.

"It kind of sucks because I'm coming late to the party with a lot of things," Slagle said.

Slagle said she has noticed more of her peers utilizing mental health services in and around Hickory. She added that being a part of the marching band community at Lenoir-Rhyne has created a safe space for her and her peers to open up to one another about their mental health.

Many youth can still be afraid to reach out to a teacher or school counselors because of the extreme measures that they have to take, Slagle said. In her case, that was an immediate referral to be taken to the hospital in under 12 hours.

Slagle said she was lucky to have a school counselor at Alexander Central High School who reassured her as she went through that hard time, but she understands how it can still be scary for a lot of young people to seek help.

Currently, Slagle is minoring in psychology to better understand the brain and mental health so she can help herself, others and her future students.

"I can teach them more than just music," Slagle said.

In Catawba County's largest high school, St. Stephens, school counselor Amber Moulton provides resources to help students with mental health concerns.

Moulton said mental illness doesn't have specific characteristics. The school has provided counseling services to some of the school’s brightest kids and most talented athletes.

Maria Ballard, director of Student Services for Catawba County, said that during her nearly 30 years of being an educator, she has noticed mental health struggles gain acceptance.

“I think the conversation is just a little more open-minded now about it," Ballard said.

Twenty-five years ago, the schools were offering mental health guidance, but for a lot of those years, the conversation surrounding the importance of mental health didn’t exist, Ballard said.

Moulton said St. Stephens High School partners with Kintegra Behavioral Health, a private health practice that works with Catawba County Schools, to give students an in-house therapist during school hours.

Although Kintegra has a therapist at every Catawba County Schools middle school and high school, Ballard said eventually the system hopes to have therapists at the elementary schools, as well.

Of the nearly 1,250 students enrolled at St. Stephens, the therapist is able to see 50 of those students on a regular basis with the permission of a student’s parent or guardian.

Ballard and Moulton both stressed the importance of students having access to in-school counseling as not every student has the means to receive agency therapy, whether due to a lack of transportation, insurance coverage, or another conflict.

The therapist has access to the students’ schedules, so he is able to work with them to organize the best time to meet so they won’t miss out on vital academic hours.

Bandys High School counselor Karen McClure said she has noticed an increase in students reaching out for mental health counseling post COVID-19.

McClure said that she has provided help to students struggling with academic anxiety for nearly 11 years, but now she sees a need for more personal and social anxiety counseling.

“Am I measuring up?” “I’m not sure who I am or which way I want to go in life,” are examples of some of the concerns that McClure and other school counselors hear from students.

McClure said she also believes social media plays a huge part in the mental health of current youth, especially paired with limited personal interactions during the pandemic.

Kintegra therapist Rachel Delaney works with students at Bandys High School. She said she continues to see students through the summer as well as in-person and through telehealth.

While McClure acknowledged that there’s still a stigma around mental health, she said there’s much more of an open dialogue surrounding the issue.

“I think sometimes if you can just get people through the door, you have what you need to help them,” McClure said.

And, while there is more of an open dialogue surrounding mental health, Family Guidance Center intern Jeany Yang said that also has led to misinformation on social media and other media platforms.

Yang is pursuing a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling at Appalachian State University and was previously a counseling intern at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Yang said some students would come in with the idea that they had a more severe mental illness because they saw a character in a movie or show who had some of the same symptoms they face.

While Yang said it is positive that there is more conversation around mental health, it is important that mental illnesses are portrayed correctly, and that people see professionals to address their symptoms.

The most common mental health struggles she sees in younger people, such as those known as Generation Z — born in the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s — are depression and anxiety.

While the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with the isolation issues as well as subjection to unhealthy situations, Yang said she feels there was an uptick in young people reaching out for help even prior to the pandemic.

The reasons have a lot to do with the younger generations' lifelong exposure to advanced technology and media.

Yang said people cannot keep up with the pace and the pressure.