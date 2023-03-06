Hickory native Emma Frye is a testament to how hard work and determination pay off.

She said she has been dancing for as long as she can remember and aspired to be a professional ballet dancer. A surgery abruptly ended her ballet career when she was 16. Frye returned to dance, pursuing a style that was gentler on her ankle.

“I think that was probably the hardest thing for me,” Frye said. “Because my whole life, I had really wanted to do a ballet career. Then, after that bone got taken out, I couldn’t do pointe anymore. So I had to shift my style of dance.”

Now, Frye has been accepted into the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. The school is a challenge to enter, accepting three out of 10 applicants and requiring auditions and interviews.

“I’m so excited,” Frye said in a phone interview. “That was honestly my dream school. So, the fact that I got in was probably the most exciting news I’ve ever heard.”

Frye said she will attend the School of the Arts this fall and plans to major in contemporary dance.

Out of six applicants from Catawba County, Frye is one of two students who received admission to the School of the Arts for the fall semester, confirmed Marla Carpenter, the university’s Senior Communications Manager.

“I think after I graduate from UNCSA, I’d really like to go dance professionally with a company,” Frye said. “And then, maybe eventually go back to get my master’s in dance, and then be a professor at a university. That’s kind of a lifelong thing that I’m thinking about. And ultimately, after being a professor, (I want to) become the dean of a dance department. I think that would be really fun.”

Jill Frye’s pride in her daughter’s accomplishments could be heard through the phone. Jill said Emma has a 4.5 grade average and worked hard for her achievements.

Emma has been dancing since she was 3 years old, Jill said.

“I was always so shy as a kid, so I think it was my way of expressing myself without using my voice,” Emma said. “I think that’s really why I stuck with it.”