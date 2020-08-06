CVCC to screen temperatures in fall

Catawba Valley Community College is ready to start its fall semester Aug. 17 with in-person and online classes and temperature screenings, the college announced Wednesday.
The college has worked to prepare for the fall semester for months, and has put in place new safety rules and screening stations as students and staff enter the campus, the news release said.
“We are confident that with the protocols, safety measures and the cooperation of our students and employees that we can safely provide our citizens with the credentialing and academic opportunities to keep them moving forward,” CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said in the release. “COVID-19 has changed our operations, but it has not changed our commitment to providing a quality instructional program and collegiate experiences for all.”
Safety measures include face coverings, daily temperature screenings, limited class sizes and social distancing rules, Hinshaw said in the release. Facilities are deep cleaned every day.
“I am excited to see some of our students back on campus as we move through this difficult time,” Hinshaw said.
The college recently installed 15 screening stations on campus to check student, faculty and staff temperatures to make sure they don’t have a fever. The stations are spread around the campus, including the Workforce Solutions Complex, student services, the furniture academy, dental hygiene building, the cosmetology center in Newton and the Alexander Center for Education, the release said.
The college continued to hold online and in-person classes over the summer, the release said, and held a drive-thru graduation Saturday.
CVCC also added signage around campus to encourage students and staff during a difficult time, the release said.
“Red Hawk Nation is strong, and we will be stronger together by demonstrating that COVID-19 may have changed us, but it will not define us,” Hinshaw said. “We create champions, and we are thrilled to be able to continue providing higher education opportunities to our community safely.”
