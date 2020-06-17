CVCC’s SkillsUSA program named Model of Excellence for the fourth consecutive year

Catawba Valley Community College was named by SkillsUSA as one of 24 schools across the country that are Models of Excellence for 2020.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Catawba Valley Community College has earned this distinction, according to a press release from the college.
The annual program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.
Catawba Valley Community College’s SkillsUSA chapter currently includes more than 250 members, including students, faculty and staff, according to the release.
“It is an honor to be selected as a Model of Excellence because SkillsUSA is a part of everything we do at CVCC,” Tammy Muller, CVCC’s SkillsUSA Executive Director and advisor for the Model of Excellence competition team, said in the release. “Our students will remember their SkillsUSA experiences long after their competitions end. Who they become through these experiences is what they get to keep. (CVCC President) Dr. (Garrett) Hinshaw says it best — CVCC and SkillsUSA create champions.”
The top 24 SkillsUSA chapters selected as Models of Excellence will be evaluated this month for top honors. A panel of judges will evaluate each of these highest-level schools based on their goals, plan of action, results, evaluation and SkillsUSA Framework integration.
Business and industry partners will conduct finalist interviews with students and advisors, and then help select the top three schools to be recognized on June 26 during the National Leadership and Skills Conference Virtual Recognition Session.
The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA framework for student development, according to the release. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area provide tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming.
Achievement is measured by student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.
The top three schools receive national recognition and the opportunity to share their stories through SkillsUSA in publications and training.
SkillsUSA has more than 434,141 annual members nationwide in high schools, middle schools and colleges, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education.
“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA, said. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs.”
