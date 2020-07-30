CVCC receives donation of 1,100 medical masks

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College continues its effort to keep its students, faculty and staff safe as it enters the fall semester following a recent donation of medical masks.
This past week, CVCC received 1,100 masks from TAIJI Medical Supplies — a new personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer bases in Lincolnton.
“Our number one priority during this pandemic has been the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president. “During these challenging times, it has been the generosity of our partners that has kept us moving forward.”
These masks, which are composed of three layers that provide enhanced protection without irritating skin, are all disposable. The material used to produce the mask is also super soft and non abrasive.
“We are proud to be supporting our local, national, and state economies by creating and keeping jobs in North Carolina,” said Malia Williams, Marketing Manager for TAIJI Medical Supplies.
