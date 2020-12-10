 Skip to main content
CVCC offers GEER funded scholarships
CVCC offers GEER funded scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is accepting applications for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds Scholarship.

The GEER program provides scholarships for eligible community college students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs 96 hours or more leading to a state or industry-recognized credential, according to a press release from CVCC.

The scholarship helps cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, child care and other components for students enrolled in the following CVCC workforce continuing education programs of study: Emergency Medical Technician, Law Enforcement Courses, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Tech, Phlebotomy, Medical Coding, Barber College, Fire Academy Industrial/Manufacturing, Furniture Academy, Manufacturing Academy and Mechatronics.

Scholarship awards are determined locally based on student need, local industry needs, number of eligible students and cost — up to a maximum of either $750 per course or the cost of the course fee(s) if the fee(s) exceed $750.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a North Carolina resident. Interested students can apply for the scholarship online at cvcc.edu/geer.

For more information on the GEER Scholarship, contact Jennifer Eversole via email at jeversole@cvcc.edu or by calling 828-327-7000 ext. 4294.

