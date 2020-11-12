CVCC named winner in NACCE 2020 Pitch for the Trades competition

Catawba Valley Community College was announced as one of five winners of the 2020 Pitch for the Trades competition through the National Association of Community Colleges for Entrepreneurship (NACCE).

CVCC’s project for the competition was entitled “One-of-a-Kind Collaboration between Catawba Farms and CVCC” and featured its new unique Red Hawk Red Blend wine partnership — the first co-branded wine developed by a college in the Catawba Valley area.

Last month, Catawba Valley Community College was named one of seven semifinalists after the second of the three rounds of the Pitch for the Trades competition, and on Oct. 13, NACCE announced that CVCC was one of the five winners chosen in the competition, receiving $25,000 of the $125,000 prize pool.

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a winner of the 2020 NACCE Pitch for the Trades competition,” said Gary Muller, dean of CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and the Arts. “Our award will enable us to work closely with Catawba Farms to make a very positive impact on our community. Our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Catawba Farms enables our students to work with several different academic programs in our school and see how their individual contributions come together to create something very special for our community.”