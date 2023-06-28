HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is honored to represent its programs in the National SkillsUSA Competition. This event brings together an average of 19,000 students from across the country who showcase their skills in a variety of higher education programs.

This year, CVCC’s SkillsUSA program won Outstanding Chapter for the 10th year in a row, an achievement that could not have happened without the excellent presentation of student competitors Luis Gonzalez, Luke Reynolds, and Marcus Sigmon.

Along with this award, CVCC’s program was recognized as a Gold Chapter of Distinction. Fourteen of 20 CVCC competitors won either a national gold, silver, or bronze medal, and every one of CVCC’s students placed in the nation’s top seven or better.

“Once again, our students exceled at the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia,” said Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College. “The accomplishments of our students demonstrate our commitment to excellence through quality instruction and personal engagement. I am so proud of our SkillsUSA leadership team and all participants who made our college a National Chapter of Distinction and Outstanding Chapter, reminding everyone of Red Hawk Nation’s success.”

Gary Muller, Executive Dean of Economic Development and Corporate Education, is a long-time supporter and active leader within CVCC’s SkillsUSA program. He shares of this experience, “The two chapter awards are very special to us, because they recognize the hard work and extra efforts of all our students and advisers to serve our community, to work closely with our local businesses to build a strong workforce, and to achieve success in the individual technical and leadership skills competitions.”

CVCC excelled in a variety of competition categories.

Gold medalists included Suzanna Maxwell (Pin Design) and Benjamin Campbell (Screen Printing).

Silver medalists included Claire Greene, Emma Maltba, and Rosemary Moua (Promotional Bulletin Board) and Stella Hughes (T-Shirt Design).

Bronze medalists included Scott Westmoreland (Advertising Design), James Bevel and Dakota London (Mobile Robotics), and Micah Vang (Robotics: Urban Search & Rescue).

Other top finishes included Katherine Cabrera and Chloe Sawyer (Digital Cinema Production), Joseph Fullen (Job Skill Demonstration A), Giovana Callejas-Uribe and Selene Barr (Nail Care), and Britney Sermon (Photography).

Through the talents of these student competitors, CVCC emerged as the state’s leader, taking home the most medals of any other college in North Carolina.

“As with any organization, CVCC measures its success in many ways,” says Tammy Muller, Executive Director of Strategic Business Partnerships and CVCC SkillsUSA. “There’s no more powerful gauge for measuring the success of our college’s mission than to celebrate the accomplishments of our students, accomplishments that illustrate the positive difference that SkillsUSA involvement can have on a life. For all of these accomplishments, I want to say thank you. Our advisors are the life force of our college, and they are the reason our SkillsUSA Program is soaring to new heights of excellence. I am honored to serve alongside them each day and to have a front-row seat to their many outstanding achievements.”

To learn more about the SkillsUSA program at CVCC, visit CVCC SkillsUSA website or contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000 x4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu