CVCC honors excellence in teaching and staff

“It’s an understatement to say that I am passionate about history,” Brooks-Livingston said. “I own the fact that I’m the nerdiest kind of history person. I see it as a personal challenge when a student tells me on the first day of class that they don’t really like history. I always hear the word ‘yet’ at the end of that sentence. My approach to history is to help students learn about the threads that connect events and people, which always involves finding out about the people left out of textbooks, those unsung heroes to whom we owe so much. Connecting with our shared history is so important in helping students (and all of us) understand who we were and who we are as a community and as individuals. It is such an honor to know that my students appreciate this approach. And hopefully, they end up admitting they might be fans of history after all.”