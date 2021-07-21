CVCC faculty member receives Peskoff Award

Catawba Valley Community College faculty member Laurie Keatts has been named the recipient of the Lelila and Simon Peskofff Award presented by the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC).

The Peskoff Award, which is made possible through a contribution to the AMATYC Foundation by Fred Peskoff, in memory of his parents, is given annually to an AMATYC Project ACCCESS fellow who has contributed to the education profession in the area of the mathematics taught during the first two years of college.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award,” Keatts said. “The tools and skills — not to mention the friendships — that I have taken away from NCMATYC and AMATYC are invaluable.”

The Peskoff Award is given to an individual who has successfully completed the two-year Project ACCCESS program — a mentoring fellowship for full-time community college mathematics instructors in their first four years of teaching.

Recipients of the Peskoff Award must have also demonstrated familiarity with the scholarship of teaching, participated actively in professional communities, demonstrated a commitment to continued growth in mathematics and maintained membership in AMATYC for at least one of the past three years.