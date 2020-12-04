CVCC English chair publishes collection of columns

Arlene Neal, current chair of the English Department at Catawba Valley Community College, published her first collection of columns entitled “What Came To Me.”

Launched through Third Lung Press, the book contains 45 of Neal's’ columns, spanning from the early 2000s to the present.

“This book has been a long time coming,” Neal said. “After writing a weekly column for the News-Topic in Lenoir for over 14 years, I have hundreds of columns. This collection represents a sampling of various themes often found in my writings."

Labeled “Renaissance Woman” by her former students, Neal has degrees in science and English Education and has taught for 35 years. Outside of work, Neal enjoys her family, birdwatching, writing poetry and hiking. She lives in the Dudley Shoals community with fisherman-husband Terry, who shares her faith journey.