CVCC drive-thru graduation set for August 1

Catawba Valley Community College graduates will make two stops during the upcoming drive-thru commencement ceremonies. The first stop will be to pick up a diploma and the second stop will be for a photo.
The ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to a press release from the school.
The ceremonies will start at 8 a.m. with the School of Academics and Educational Opportunities, followed by the School of Workforce Development and the Arts at 10:30 a.m. and the School of Health and Public Services at 1 p.m.
CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw will present the diploma covers at the front of the college on Administrative Drive. Each graduate will exit their vehicle and receive their diploma cover before driving to the Tarlton Complex to have a professional photo made in their cap and gown, according to the release.
“Our graduates have persevered and accomplished their goals during an unprecedented time in our history,” Hinshaw said via the release. “We are so proud of them and are excited for their futures. They are Red Hawks for life and will be champions in whatever they do going forward.”
Faculty and staff will also be in attendance with chairs on the front lawn. The entire ceremony will also be broadcast on 93.9 FM, and it will be captured on video. Previously recorded speeches and presentations are also being featured.
Graduates, or guests of graduates, who may need accommodations due to a disability are requested to contact the Counselor/Students with Disabilities Program by calling 828-327-7000, ext. 4222 or emailing accommodations@cvcc.edu so appropriate accommodations may be made.
For more information on the commencement ceremonies, visit www.cvcc.edu.
