HICKORY — The CVCC Construction Academy held a graduation ceremony on Aug. 4 at the CVCC Corporate Development Center.

The CVCC Construction Academy is one of the Construction Boot Camps which were offered among 10 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System. The community college system partnered with each college and the Carolinas Association of General Contractors to provide funding and support for these programs.

Graduates included Carlos Andrade, Jacob Austin, Eric Binzha, Jonathan Boyd, Coy Bryant, David Bushatz, Leonel Callejas-Mendoza, Joshua Catterton, Kevin Chavez, Logan Cheatham, Joshua Cline, Zackory Evans, Edwin Godoy-Perez, Jose Ibarra, Benjamin Isserman, Noah Jamison, Evan Latchford, Fernando Lemus-Almanza, Nathan Maroulis, Jack Mikeal, Ryan Parham, Willie Parks, Jay Ramirez, Nathanel Richards, Daniel Russell, Matthew Schrader and Seth Yang.

“We are very excited about the success of our 2023 Construction Academy,” said Gary Muller, executive dean of economic development and of corporate education. “Each of our graduates will have the opportunity to continue their construction-related education by enrolling in classes in our CVCC School of Career and Technical Education.

“The success of this year’s program was the result of the strong support of our business partners, as well as the Carolinas Association of General Contractors and the North Carolina Community College System.”

Chris Reese, executive director of CVCC’s K-64, was also present to celebrate the graduates.

“We are very pleased with this year’s Academy,” Reese said, “and excited that we were able to hold classes in both Taylorsville and Hickory so we could accommodate more students in our community. We are also looking forward to kicking off another Construction Academy in the upcoming months.”

A total of 80 people, including family, friends, and the college’s business partners, attended the ceremony.

Andrew Gardner, Associate VP of Workforce Strategies at the NCCCS, was primarily involved with connecting the North Carolina community colleges to the proper educational resources, so that each construction academy could provide high-quality education and a promising construction career.

“Today is a testament to the extraordinary outcomes that arise from collaborative efforts,” Gardner said of the CVCC Construction Academy ceremony. “The partnership between the North Carolina Community College System, Carolina AGC, and Catawba Valley Community College has yielded an exceptional Construction Bootcamp program.”

“We are striving for positive and successful outcomes to help close the gap and create a pipeline into the construction industry,” said Sequilla McLean, apprenticeship manager for the Carolinas Association of General Contractors Foundation Inc.

“There’s never been a better time to begin a career in the trades. Wages are increasing and the high demand is creating incredible opportunities for individuals to launch a successful career in the construction industry.”

CVCC encourages aspiring students to join its next cohort in the fall.

For more information about the CAGC Foundation Inc. and the Construction Boot Camp, visit https://www.cagc.org/Construction-Bootcamp/Home.aspx.

For more information about Catawba Valley Community College’s construction program, visit www.cvcc.edu or contact Gary Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Chris Reese at creese147@cvcc.edu.