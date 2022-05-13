CVCC awards 727 associate degrees during day-long graduation event

Graduates gathered with their families at Catawba Valley Community College awaiting their moment to receive a diploma Friday morning.

The CVCC commencement ceremonies were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Due to weather concerns, the ceremonies were held inside the Tarlton Complex, Robin Ross, vice president for K64 and talent development, said.

Graduates signed up for times throughout the day to receive their diplomas and were joined by friends and family members, Ross said.

The college awarded 727 associate degrees, 55 diplomas and 65 adult secondary credentials, Ross said.

At least 30 business and industry partners set up recruitment booths in the upstairs area of the Tarlton Complex for graduates and their family members seeking employment opportunities, Ross said.

Some of the graduates shared their plans for the future and reasons for their career choices.

Sidney Leonard graduated with an associate of arts degree. She said she wants to become a teacher. “My dream is (to teach) second and third grade,” Leonard said. “I think they have a lot of energy, and they're very creative.”

Leonard’s favorite class was photography, which she took in the spring 2022 semester, she said. She is thinking of pursuing photography as a hobby, she said.

Bailey Gibbs graduated with an associate of arts degree and will be graduating from Fred T. Foard High School on May 26. Gibbs was part of a cohort program, which allows high school students to take classes at CVCC, she said.

“I'm going to transfer to (Appalachian State University) in the fall to become a speech pathologist,” Gibbs said. “I really want to make a difference and especially for little kids with special needs. That's just a good way to do it to help them find a voice.”

Vananh Bui also wants to pursue a career as a speech pathologist. She graduated with an associate degree in arts. Bui said her sister had difficulty with speech and that inspired her career choice. She had a message for people planning to go to college.

“Don’t underestimate community college,” Bui said. “It really is the better plan. It’s not something to be ashamed of.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.