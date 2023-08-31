HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees recently inducted Ivey L. Robinson as a new appointment to the board.

Robinson is senior pastor at Supernatural Acts of God Worship Center in Newton, where she works alongside her husband. She holds several licenses and certificates for theological studies and is currently studying at Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida.

Robinson has received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for the numerous service hours she has dedicated to her community. She and her husband Raymond live in Newton. They have two boys and three girls.

Jeremy Fortner, Kimberly George, and Tom Lundy were also reappointed to the board of trustees. Sherry Butler was elected as board chair, and re-elected officers included Clement Geitner, vice chair, and Sherry Williams, secretary.

For more information on Catawba Valley Community College, visit www.cvcc.edu.