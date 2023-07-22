HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College celebrates alumnus Andrew Jarnac (’23), who recently won first place in Certiport’s 2023 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship.

As described by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the Adobe Certified Professional Championship competition requires that student competitors showcase their skills in either Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign, and candidates who pass one of these Adobe exams and submit a qualifying original design project are then invited to compete at the national level.

During the U.S. National Championship, competitors are given six hours to design an original piece according to the requests of a nonprofit client selected by Certiport.

As the competition concludes, competitors are expected to prepare and present their original designs to a panel of judges, each of whom holds professional graphic design experience. Judges then select first, second, or third-place winners.

As the first-place winner of this national competition, Jarnac receives a scholarship, a certificate of achievement, and the opportunity to compete at the international level during Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional World Championship. The world championship will be held July 30-Aug. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

“Competing in this competition was both an exhilarating and stressful experience,” Jarnac said. “I am especially glad that I was able to be a part of it.”

“Andrew was always a stand-out graphic designer among his peers in the Advertising and Graphic Design Program,” said Hope Carroll, CVCC’s Advertising and Graphic Design Program director. “I expected nothing less of his first-place win at the Adobe competition. I am so proud of his accomplishments, and I know his creativity, dedication, and willingness to learn will make him successful in future endeavors.”

To learn more about Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional Championship, visit https://acpchampionship.certiport.com/. To learn more information about the Advertising & Graphic Design Program at CVCC, contact Hope Carroll at mcarroll418@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4086.