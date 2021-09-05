COVID-19 quarantines triple for Catawba County Schools

The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.

Catawba County Schools reported 190 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students, faculty or staff as of Sept. 3. There are 68 faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation and 1,902 students in quarantine or isolation. According to the district’s dashboard, 12.3% of all staffers and students are in quarantine or isolation. Catawba County Schools is providing daily updates on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Positive cases for Catawba County Schools’ faculty, staff and students have risen by 91 people since Aug. 27; quarantines and isolations have risen by 1,338 people. The number of quarantines and isolations has more than tripled in the last week.

Catawba County Schools has a total of 15,701 students and 2,016 faculty and staff members in the system.