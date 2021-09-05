COVID-19 quarantines triple for Catawba County Schools

The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
Catawba County Schools reported 190 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students, faculty or staff as of Sept. 3. There are 68 faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation and 1,902 students in quarantine or isolation. According to the district’s dashboard, 12.3% of all staffers and students are in quarantine or isolation. Catawba County Schools is providing daily updates on its COVID-19 dashboard.
Positive cases for Catawba County Schools’ faculty, staff and students have risen by 91 people since Aug. 27; quarantines and isolations have risen by 1,338 people. The number of quarantines and isolations has more than tripled in the last week.
Catawba County Schools has a total of 15,701 students and 2,016 faculty and staff members in the system.
Hickory Public Schools reported 39 confirmed positive cases in students and two cases in faculty and staffers for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. There are nine faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation and 235 students in quarantine or isolation. Hickory Public Schools is providing weekly updates every Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard.
Positive cases for Hickory Public Schools’ faculty, staff and students decreased by three people since Aug. 27; quarantines and isolations have risen by 120 people.
Hickory Public Schools has a total of 3,997 students and 578 faculty and staff in the system.
Catawba County Public Health reported that Newton-Conover City Schools has 51 confirmed positive cases in students, faculty and staffers, as of Sept. 3. There are 16 faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation and 296 students in quarantine or isolation. Newton-Conover City Schools does not have a COVID-19 dashboard.
Positive cases for Newton-Conover City Schools’ faculty, staff members and students have risen by 25 people since Aug. 27; quarantines and isolations have risen by 253 people.
Newton-Conover City Schools has a total of 2,810 students and 392 faculty and staffers in the system.
Hickory Public Schools has required students, faculty and staff members to wear face coverings while indoors since Aug. 23. Catawba County Schools started requiring face coverings on Sept. 2. Newton-Conover City Schools will require masks starting Tuesday.