COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning challenges student engagement

Bolch’s grade-level team has adjusted their daily schedules to make sure they reach out to all students — in-person and online. “Right now, I teach three classes of in-person students and then have a Zoom period to ensure I have time with my fully remote students at home that day,” she explained. “This allows me to check in on the social-emotional piece as well as the content.”

Another way Bolch and her team has engaged students is holding virtual field trips with guest speakers. So far, they have hosted a meteorologist; Luke Dollar, a National Geographic Explorer and professor at Catawba College; and Physics Girl, a YouTuber.

“Our teachers, student services personnel, and administrators are committed to helping our students be successful,” Ballard said of CCS. “Communication is always important, but it is extremely important this year.”

Ballard said that teachers and school staff can tell when a student is logged on when they are supposed to be learning remotely — and students are catching on.

“As the year has progressed, we have seen an increase in the number of students who are engaging remotely,” Ballard said. “A majority of our fully remote students are engaging at this point.”