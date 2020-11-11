COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning challenges student engagement

The largest hurdle seventh-grade teacher Jodi Martin has faced this school year is making sure her students are engaged.
“My biggest challenge has been reaching out to those kids who struggle to complete work when they are on their remote days,” she said.
Martin teaches English Language Arts at Jacobs Fork Middle School. She’s been teaching for 14 years. “Getting students to realize that this school year counts — and they are responsible for their learning when they are in the building and out of the classroom — has been a tough concept to grasp.”
The same goes for Chasity Bolch, seventh-grade math and science teacher at Newton-Conover Middle School. “Many of (my students) are engaged, but those who don't attend Zoom (meetings), log-in regularly, or check emails worry me,” she said.
Bolch’s goal as a teacher for the past 13 years has been to build personal relationships with students. “Typically, through that relationship, I make a classroom culture and growth mindset to ask questions and learn together,” she explained. “When students aren't connecting with me in any way, I worry.”
With teachers stretched to the max, how can schools be sure that students actually are engaged in learning from home? Maria Ballard, director of student services at Catawba County Schools, said schools are using a communal approach.
“Teachers, administrators, school counselors, social workers and district personnel are continuously reaching out to non-engaged students and their families,” Ballard said. “If the school is unsuccessful contacting the family through phone calls, school personnel are using home visits as another way to connect.”
Ballard added that CCS has made more home visits this year than ever before. “Our goal is to identify barriers that are preventing the child from engaging and problem-solve ways to eliminate the barriers and get the child involved with his/her learning,” she said.
Teachers like Bolch and Martin have come up with ways to engage their students online. “I have engaged my students by creating Screencastify videos to help explain concepts when I am not there,” Martin said. “I also have office hours where students can reach out to me through email, Google Chat, or even Google Meet when they need clarification on an assignment.”
Support Local Journalism
Martin has also created a classroom website for parents and a learning management system using Google Classroom where students can easily submit assignments and ask questions.
“Students really seem to love the structure of my Google Classroom,” Martin said. “I like to keep it simple, consistent, and organized. Students and parents have a lot on their plates this year, and I figured being as clear and concise as possible will keep students fully engaged and focused on their assignments.”
Bolch’s grade-level team has adjusted their daily schedules to make sure they reach out to all students — in-person and online. “Right now, I teach three classes of in-person students and then have a Zoom period to ensure I have time with my fully remote students at home that day,” she explained. “This allows me to check in on the social-emotional piece as well as the content.”
Another way Bolch and her team has engaged students is holding virtual field trips with guest speakers. So far, they have hosted a meteorologist; Luke Dollar, a National Geographic Explorer and professor at Catawba College; and Physics Girl, a YouTuber.
“Our teachers, student services personnel, and administrators are committed to helping our students be successful,” Ballard said of CCS. “Communication is always important, but it is extremely important this year.”
Ballard said that teachers and school staff can tell when a student is logged on when they are supposed to be learning remotely — and students are catching on.
“As the year has progressed, we have seen an increase in the number of students who are engaging remotely,” Ballard said. “A majority of our fully remote students are engaging at this point.”
Ballard added that CCS has worked hard to ensure all students are engaging and not experiencing connectivity issues. “The district has provided over 1,200 hotspots to students who did not have access or who have unreliable access to the internet,” she said. “Assignments can also be completed offline and uploaded when the student connects to the wi-fi on a school campus.” CCS also has a system in place where a student or parents can email someone with tech support if they are having issues with their device.
Overall, Martin is thankful to be able to see her students in some capacity. “Teaching middle schoolers is a passion of mine, and getting to interact with students on a daily basis has really kept up morale for all,” she said. “Please continue to be patient and understanding. We are all in this together!”
Bolch agreed. “We are learning and growing in our roles as educators while doing our best to instruct students during a pandemic. It's not easy,” she admitted. “Teachers are in so many places at one time and it's more complicated than ever before. We continuously question how successful we are, knowing we are giving it our all.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!