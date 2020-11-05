COVID-19 outbreak identified at Hickory school

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet (HCAM) High School.

“However, it's important to note, this is not a cluster,” said Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications. “HCAM is a small school and we are in front of this — taking precautionary measures as we follow guidelines from (Catawba County Public Health).”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a COVID-19 cluster in a school setting as a minimum of five positive cases.

Snowden said she could not share the number of confirmed cases within the school or if the cases involve students or teachers “due to guidance from the health department.”

HCAM Principal Eric Puryear said in an email to parents on Wednesday night that students will transition to fully remote learning until Nov. 16, and that the school is expanding cleaning and sanitation to prevent further spread of the virus.

Puryear also said Catawba County Public Health is conducting contract tracing, and any students or parents who may have been exposed will be notified. HCAM currently has 204 students.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

