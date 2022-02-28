 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 continues to be a topic of discussion for local school boards in Catawba County
COVID-19 protocols are on the agenda for Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools on Monday.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education will be making their monthly vote on masking protocols. Masks have been option since December.

The board also will vote on whether to end participation in the Test To Stay study through Duke University, the meeting agenda says.

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education took its monthly vote on masking protocols at a special called meeting on Wednesday. In a unanimous vote, the board decided to move to an optional mask policy. Masks have been optional for students and staff members since Thursday.

Angela Simmons, Hickory Public Schools director of student services, is scheduled to provide the board with a monthly update on COVID-19 data for the district, the meeting agenda says. At Wednesday’s board meeting, school Superintendent Bryan Taylor said Simmons would highlight precautions the district is taking to keep students and staff members safe.

There will be a time for public comments at the beginning of both meetings.

The Catawba County Schools meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s administrative building at 2285 North Anderson Ave., Newton.

The Hickory Public Schools meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the auditorium at Grandview Middle School at 451 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory.

