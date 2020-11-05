COVID-19 cases identified at Hickory school

Cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet (HCAM) High School.
“However, it's important to note, this is not a cluster,” said Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications. “HCAM is a small school and we are in front of this--taking precautionary measures as we follow guidelines from (Catawba County Public Health).”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) defines a COVID-19 cluster in a school setting as a minimum of five positive cases. Snowden said she could not share the number of confirmed cases within the school or if the cases involve students or teachers “due to guidance from the health department.”
NCDHHS defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate living facility as two or more positive cases. Catawba County Public Health Communications Specialist Emily Killian said outbreaks are not associated with school settings, but only with congregate living facilities.
Although Killian said Public Health has not identified any COVID-19 clusters in any schools within Catawba County, HCAM Principal Eric Puryear said in an email sent to parents on Wednesday night that students will not come back to the school building until Nov. 16.
The email reads: “Out of an overabundance of caution, we are moving HCAM to all-remote beginning 11/5/2020. Students and staff will return to in-person learning on 11/16/2020. The school has conducted expanded cleaning to prevent potential spread of (COVID-19). Public Health is conducting contact tracing and parents/guardians of any potentially exposed students will be notified and given guidance for possible next steps.”
HCAM currently has 204 students.
