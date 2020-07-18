County school board OKs back-to-school plans; face mask guidelines and scheduling revealed

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Thursday and voted to implement a two-days-a-week classroom plan.
The district’s plan has most students attending school two days a week. Three school days will be devoted to remote learning.
Superintendent Matt Stover presented the district’s plans for returning to school during the meeting.
“We want to make sure we follow our three priorities. That is student and staff safety is number one,” Stover said. “Child care is number two. We know how important it is for our community and parents to be able to go to work and continue to earn a living for their family. The third priority is instructional effectiveness or value it brings for our students.”
Stover said parents and students will have the option to utilize remote learning for all instruction rather than return to a classroom.
Under the approved plan, pre-K classrooms will operate Monday through Friday as normal.
Kindergarten and first-grade students will attend school Monday through Thursday with Friday being a day of remote learning for all students to allow planning for teachers. For the first two weeks of school, students will only attend school one day a week. They will be divided alphabetically into four groups to attend school on a rotation basis.
Second-graders through high school seniors will attend school two days a week and do remote-learning three days a week. They will only attend school one day a week for the first two weeks and they will be divided alphabetically.
Catawba Rosenwald students will attend school Monday through Thursday with Friday being a remote-learning day.
COMPASS will operate Monday through Friday as normal.
Challenger High School has to align with Catawba Valley Community College plans for return to school. The school’s plan will be shared with parents and students at a later date.
Marty Sharpe, chief technology officer for the district, shared the results of a survey of parents that garnered more than 13,000 submissions.
With four options to choose from, more than 41 percent of parents voted for students to return to school two days a week. More than 16 percent said they prefer their children to participate in remote-learning only.
When asked if they would prefer to bring their own children to school or place the children on a school bus, 77 percent of parents said they would prefer to drive their children.
Although the district will encourage carpooling, bus transportation will still be available with restrictions, Dan Moore, assistant superintendent of operations, noted during the meeting. Only one child will be allowed per seat. “Our 72-passenger buses can house 24 students and our 66-passenger buses will house 22 students,” Moore said.
Moore said each student, teacher and staff member will be given five washable face masks to use. Each school will also have disposable masks for visitors or if masks are torn or forgotten. Students can wear face masks not provided by the school district. School Board Attorney Crystal Davis said masks must not include violent or inappropriate images as required by the school district’s dress code.
Stover said the district’s sanitation plan will likely be released next week along with other details on protocol.
“We are going to have positive cases,” Moore told the board. “No matter what our protocol is, we’re going to experience this. We are going to follow guidelines from our public health providers and do the best we can to keep everyone safe.”
