County school board OKs back-to-school plans; face mask guidelines and scheduling revealed

Second-graders through high school seniors will attend school two days a week and do remote-learning three days a week. They will only attend school one day a week for the first two weeks and they will be divided alphabetically.

Catawba Rosenwald students will attend school Monday through Thursday with Friday being a remote-learning day.

COMPASS will operate Monday through Friday as normal.

Challenger High School has to align with Catawba Valley Community College plans for return to school. The school’s plan will be shared with parents and students at a later date.

Marty Sharpe, chief technology officer for the district, shared the results of a survey of parents that garnered more than 13,000 submissions.

With four options to choose from, more than 41 percent of parents voted for students to return to school two days a week. More than 16 percent said they prefer their children to participate in remote-learning only.

When asked if they would prefer to bring their own children to school or place the children on a school bus, 77 percent of parents said they would prefer to drive their children.