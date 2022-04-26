 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County residents air concerns about challenged books during board meeting

  • Updated
042722-hdr-news-books-p1

Michelle Teague submitted challenges against 24 books to Catawba County Schools in March. She asked that the books be removed from all school libraries in the district.

 Sarah C. Johnson, Record

A recent request for some books to be removed from school libraries drew several speakers to Monday's Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting.

Five people signed up to offer their opinions and concerns in regard to 24 books that were challenged in March. Of the five speakers, three argued for the books to be removed from district libraries and two argued against the removal.

Michelle Teague formally submitted the 24 book challenges, asking that they be removed from school libraries. The books include works by authors Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood.

The process for reviewing all of the challenged books may take until the end of the school year and maybe even into the summer, school board attorney Crystal Davis said in March.

An eight-person committee is reading every book that was challenged and reviewing the content to decide if the books should be removed.

This long review process was of concern for Kevin Sparks, who spoke at the meeting on Monday.

“Challenges can be filed in a matter of minutes and books can be challenged wholesale,” Sparks said. “The asymmetry here is my concern. It is not required that I read a book in order to challenge it. I can download comments from online sites, file a complaint and the board is required to respond.”

Sparks said an individual can burden the board with thousands of dollars in expenses and hundreds of hours of work by submitting a mass of book challenges, when that time and energy could be used elsewhere to improve the district.

“If our goal is excellence in education, then we should allow the board to concentrate on the advancement of that goal,” Sparks said.

Teague said Monday that there are more books she thinks need to be challenged due to sexually explicit content. She said conversations about sexual orientation should be left up to the parents.

“We are real concerned about what these kids are being exposed to and what they are coming up against,” Teague said.

Lynn Dorfman opposed the removal of the books. She shared a personal story of how books helped her to grow and understand the world. She said she has degrees in child development and library science, which show her commitment to children and to storing and sharing knowledge.

“Books can inform, comfort, challenge, amuse and expand our understanding of the world, our understanding of our neighbors and ourselves,” Dorfman said. “They help open minds by taking us places we might never go and by introducing us to people we might never meet.”

Diana Jimison argued the challenged books should be removed and said anything sexually explicit should not be allowed in schools.

“We are no longer fighting against reasonable issues here,” Jimison said. “This field has crossed all moral boundaries and is quite evil. Anyone who promotes, votes, encourages and engages in such teachings should be held accountable to the highest degree.”

Almost all of the challenges submitted to the district cite passages in each book containing some form of sexual content as the reasons for the complaints. Teague is asking each book be removed from all libraries in the Catawba County Schools district.

Titles of challenged books

Michelle Teague has request 24 book to be removed from all Catawba County Schools libraries. The books are:

1. “This Day in June” by Gayle E. Pitman

2. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Matthew Johnson

3. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

5. “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini

6. “My Friend Dahmer” by John “Derf” Backderf

7. “Forever for a Year” by B.T. Gottfred

8. “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin

9. “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

10. “A Court of Mist and Fury” and “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

11. “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

12. “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov

13. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer

14. “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez

15. “Looking for Alaska” by John Green

16. “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult

17. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez

18. “The Carnival at Bray” by Jessie Ann Foley

19. “The Truth About Alice” by Jennifer Mathieu

20. “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell

21. “l8r, g8r” by Lauren Myracle

22. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

23. “Real Live Boyfriends” by E. Lockhart

24. “The Music of What Happens” by Bill Konigsberg

