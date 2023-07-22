GRANITE FALLS — The town of Granite Falls recognized Shea Bolick, the 2023 Burroughs Wellcome North Carolina Northwest Teacher of the Year, during a recent meeting of the Granite Falls Town Council.

Granite Falls Mayor Caryl B. Burns presented Bolick with a gift from the town and a certificate that recognized her commitment and dedication to students in Caldwell County Schools for the past 22 years.

Bolick teaches Spanish at South Caldwell High School. In addition to her duties as a teacher, the award recipient is an active member of Granite Falls First United Methodist Church where she heads the food ministry and volunteers on the mission field in Costa Rica. She lives in Granite Falls with her husband, Ritch Bolick.