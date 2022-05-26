Conover School graduation was a celebration of laughs, bonds, inside jokes

Nine students received diplomas Wednesday as part of the Conover School Class of 2022.

The ceremony was punctuated with laughs and inside jokes among students and teachers.

Conover School Principal Josh Weese reflected on his fondest memories of each student. He said he would always remember graduate A.J. Baker’s “I’m watching you,” greetings, which prompted A.J. to point from his eyes to Weese and smile, making staff members laugh.

“I’ll never forget our fist bumps in the hallway,” Weese said to A.J. “Where no matter how soft I tapped your hand, you acted like I split it open. Which at first freaked me out, because I was convinced I had injured you.”

Weese recalled the time graduate Joshua Correll woke him up at 2 a.m. while playing with his dinosaur toys on a field trip. Weese said he did not find it humorous at the time but smiled as he spoke about the memory.

After Weese’s speech, a video featuring baby photos and silly pictures of each graduate during their time at the school played on big screen TVs in the Newton-Conover City Schools boardroom where the ceremony was held.

As the pictures flashed by the audience would react to the images. Conover School staff members could be heard fondly saying, “Oh, I remember that day.”

When photos of graduate Samantha “Sammi” Scaer popped up on the big screens, she yelled, giggled and started dancing to the song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Staff members laughed and danced along with her.

Each family was presented with a framed photo of the graduate attired in cap and gown as a gift from the school. After the graduation, the students snapped photos with their teachers and families.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.