Kristen Whisenant approached the podium with a poster in her hands.

At the Catawba Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night, Whisenant introduced herself as a concerned parent who pulled her children out of public school because she disagreed with the policies.

Whisenant said when she heard the uproar about challenged books, she was inspired to research and find out why the books had generated controversy.

When Whisenant raised her poster, it was covered with sexually explicit quotes from “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” written by Jesse Andrews.

Whisenant said the book has been approved to remain high school reading material. She criticized the book-review process as long and detailed, adding: “It’s easy to get these books in there. They just sneak them right in. But to get them out is an act of Congress.”

“Catawba County (is where) voters went out by the truckload to vote some very conservative Christians in on the school board,” Whisenant said. “So I hope the rest of you take that into consideration.”

Whisenant also mentioned she is a member of the Mama Bears group, which was co-founded by board member Michelle Teague.

According to the Mama Bears Facebook description, the group is a “‘boots on the ground’ group dedicated to fighting for our faith, families and freedoms.”

Several members of the Freedom Readers group also spoke. The Freedom Readers are a group that formed in response to the 24 challenged books in early 2022. The group advocates against banning books.

Kevin Sparks addressed the book, “Lolita,” by Vladimir Nabokov. Sparks called it “the most troubling book of the 24” challenged books.

“Anyone who has opened this book would know it is not a book about pedophilia,” Sparks said. “It is not an erotic book. Nabokov himself rolled on the floor with laughter when he was asked if it would be considered an erotic book.”

Sparks said the book was influenced by several authors, including Edgar Allan Poe. Writers like Poe did not always write in good taste, Sparks said, nor was their content always in line with the social norms of the time.

“Art is meant to be troubling,” Sparks said. “It’s meant to challenge … The goal of this school system, which I applaud with all my heart, is to raise students to think independently on difficult and controversial matters.”

Lastly, Sparks said, “If you don’t want your child to read the book, there’s a well-documented procedure of making sure your child cannot check the book out. Why do you need to impress your opinions on that book on my children? Why are your views taking primacy over mine? My family has values. Those values include diversity, love, respect and independence.”

Joan Gardner opened with quotes from “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini: “It hurts to say this, but better to get hurt by the truth than comforted with a lie. Children aren’t coloring books. You don’t get to fill them in with your favorite colors.”

Gardner said banning books will not make children treat one another with more respect.

“I just want to ask that we do not try to censor what (children) are exposed to as far as literature goes,” Gardner said. “And, if you haven’t read ‘The Kite Runner,’ read it. (It shows how) cultures fall apart.”

The book also depicts how religion can be weaponized against others, Gardner said, including those who share the same faith.

Clayton Mullis, who ran for a seat on the board of education in 2022, restated that he is a Christian and takes offense to groups saying that Christian conservatives are ruining the country.

Mullis said that conversations about sexuality and other sensitive topics should be had between parents and children and should not be discussed in elementary and middle schools.

Mullis said many people are missing the bigger picture: “I have harped this and I will continue to harp it. If you open the door just an inch about these books … you’ve seen what has happened across this country. It will open the floodgates to an agenda that does nothing to help educate our children.”

Mullis said, “I want our kids to go in the classroom and learn about education, (and) learn those basic things that will help them be a betterment to society.”