CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Community members voice opinions on books; Board discusses changes to challenge policy

A woman who submitted 24 book challenges in March was back before the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday.

“I just want to assure everyone that I am not trying to ban books,” Michelle Teague said. “I just want to make sure that the books that are in the schools are age appropriate with some of the sexually explicit context that’s in some of these books.”

Teague suggested updating the book flagging system the district uses to better ensure students do not check out books their parents deem inappropriate. She also suggested the district do an audit on books in the library to identify which books are sexually explicit.

“I would like for Catawba County Schools to provide a list, and I would be happy to provide this list, of some of the books that are sexually explicit,” Teague said. “So that, if parents do not know that these books are in the library that they can at least take a look at these books. These are books that may be questionable and it would at least give parents an idea that, hey, these books are there.”

So far, eight of the 24 books challenged by Teague have been reviewed. Three books have been removed from middle school libraries.

Joanie Gardner spoke of growing up when the country was segregated and how books helped to open her mind to various social issues. She said she was fortunate to live two doors down from her hometown’s public library.

“In my early teens, I had moved on from Nancy Drew to William Faulkner and Ernest Hemmingway,” Gardner said. “Did I understand those books? Probably not, at least not fully, but it did give me a sense of confidence. A sense that I could go out and understand the world and learn about the world on my own.”

Gardner said she was aware of the injustice of segregation even as a child. She said she remembered asking her mother why people of color were forced to use different entrances and was told, “That’s just how it is.”

“I found solace in the knowledge in the library,” Gardner said.

The school board also discussed potential changes to the policy regarding book challenges.

Crystal Davis, school board attorney, said the district could not force parents to read books before challenging them. Davis said the board’s policy currently states that challenged material cannot be challenged again for one full calendar year. The policy could be changed to extend the period of time between challenges. Davis said other districts require three to five years in their policies.

Davis informed the school board that district administrators are working with media coordinators to document the procedure for the book flagging system to explain the standard across the district. For example, elementary school students cannot check out books from the middle or high school level without parental consent and a child cannot check out a book that a parent has flagged, she said.

Davis said the district’s committee will continue reviewing the challenged books once school is back in session.

Reviewed books

Before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, eight of the challenged books had been reviewed.

The district high school committee reviewed:

• “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini

• “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

• “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

• “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews.

All four books will remain in high school libraries.

The district middle school committee reviewed:

• “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

• “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

• “Looking for Alaska” by John Green

• “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell

The committee decided to remove the books, except for “Eleanor and Park,” from middle school libraries. The removed books can still be requested by middle school students with parental permission.

Books not reviewed

These are the books left for review by the district committee:

• “This Day in June” by Gayle E. Pitman

• “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Matthew Johnson

• “My Friend Dahmer” by John “Derf” Backderf

• “Forever for a Year” by B.T. Gottfred

• “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin

• “A Court of Mist and Fury” and “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

• “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov

• “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer

• “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez

• “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult

• “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez

• “The Carnival at Bray” by Jessie Ann Foley

• “The Truth About Alice” by Jennifer Mathieu

• “l8r, g8r” by Lauren Myracle

• “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

• “Real Live Boyfriends” by E. Lockhart

• “The Music of What Happens” by Bill Konigsberg

