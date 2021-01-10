Column: If a tree falls during a Zoom call, is it heard around the world?

Mark examined rooms and then the attic, checking for damage. He was relieved not to find a tree limb inside the house. He didn’t know it at that moment, but just up the street from us, a big oak sliced right through the middle of a house, one that recently had sold, the new owners having not moved in yet. Talk about an unexpected fixer-upper!

Definitely no Zooming that day! Ironically, my office was vacated. I could have reclaimed it at least for the day, but there was no power, no internet service, no anything except a view of some very confused squirrels.

Mark got on his cellphone and contacted our insurance company, followed by contacting the first of many tree removal businesses. I say the first of many because it proved challenging to find a tree person willing to take on the task of dealing with our fallen oak. It wasn’t going to be easy to get the thing out due to all of our neighbors’ fences. Our backyard is nearly fenced in by fences that don’t belong to us. There are fences belonging to the next-door neighbor to the right, the next-door neighbor to the left, the backyard neighbor to the right and the backyard neighbor to the left. All connected to each other. I’m thinking now that there should be some sort of rule against such a thing — being hemmed in without wanting to be.