Column: App State could use a lesson in transparency

We believe Appalachian State University’s Hickory campus could be exactly what Hickory needs.

I just wish I felt better about the university’s approach.

University bigwigs huddled with Hickory leaders on Friday afternoon to discuss future plans for the local campus. We were there, too, ready to listen.

We were turned away.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess was welcomed. So, was Catawba County Commissioner Austin Allran. I know because they both said hello on their way in. Other elected leaders joined them. So did a number of county and city employees, you know folks paid by your tax dollars.

And App State Chancellor Sheri Everts was also there.

I thought reporter Kevin Griffin belonged in the meeting, as well.

He’s not on the advisory committee and Guess and Allran are. But reporters like Kevin take our readers to places they can’t go. Reporters are your eyes and ears when large public bodies meet to spend tax dollars and shape the future of the community. You can’t always be there to watch. That’s a service we provide.

App State, for whatever reason, decided we, and by extension you, did not belong. Nobody on the scene could give us a valid reason for closing the meeting.

I am not a lawyer, but the state statute is pretty clear that a university should not hold advisory committee meetings in secret.

App State’s work in Hickory holds so much promise for the area. I just wish they trusted the people here enough to be transparent about the steps the university is taking.