HICKORY — This fall, Catawba Valley Community College continues to expand health education and meet the needs of local health care organizations through the implementation of a course, Central Sterile Processing.

Central Sterile Processing is a 16-week continuing education course combining classroom instruction and clinical work with a CVCC health care partner. Overall, the course introduces the responsibilities of an entry-level central sterile technician within the hospital setting. Topics include preparation, storage, and distribution of medical instruments, quality assurance of inventory management, and proper sterilization/disinfection techniques.

Individuals who already hold positions in health care facilities are encouraged to enroll, along with individuals who are seeking to enter a surgical technology degree program.

Class and labs will be held in-person at the Surgical Technology Lab on the CVCC Main Campus, Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. Students will complete eight weeks of class/lab work before progressing to the eight-week clinical assignment.

After the program, students will have six months to complete 400 hours of documented, hands-on work experience within a sterile processing department. Once these hours are documented, students may sit for the Certified Registered Central Service Technician (CRCST) certification examination.

“Central sterile processing technicians play an indispensable role within the health care team by contributing significantly to patient safety and well-being,” said Robin Cornett, dean of health education at CVCC. “Through this course, students will learn essential skills encompassing sterilization, instrumentation, and infection control, and by gaining these skills, students will be well-prepared to enter the health care field, meeting the increasing demand for central sterile processing technicians.”

For more information about Central Sterile Processing or to apply to the course, contact Cornett at rcornett@cvcc.edu. For more information about continuing education courses at CVCC, visit www.cvcc.edu/CCE.