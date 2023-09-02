HUDSON — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has awarded the 2023-2024 Harold F. Coffey Scholarship to South Caldwell High School graduate Hanna Teague.

The scholarship, which was established in 2020 by the Coffey Foundation, is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement.

The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who plans to enroll in either an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science program of study at CCC&TI.

Teague, who is from Granite Falls, is currently working toward an Associate in Science degree at CCC&TI and plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue licensure as a registered nurse and physician assistant. Her ultimate goal is to work in the mental health field with adolescent and pediatric patients. In addition to being a full-time student, Teague is also working part-time in the health care field as a certified nursing assistant at a local rehabilitation center.

As a high school student, Teague excelled academically and was involved with a number of clubs and civic organizations including Beta Club, Gay/Straight Alliance and the Proficient Honors Ensemble Choir. She was also a member of several honor societies including the National Technical Honor Society and The National Society of High School Scholars.

Teague also took several CCC&TI college courses through the Career and College Promise program, even earning a Certified Nursing Assistant credential while still in high school. That certification is allowing her to gain hands-on experience in the local healthcare field alongside her studies as a college student.

Teague says that this scholarship is an honor and a significant financial help. “It has been such a great relief to not stress about payments for classes and making sure everything is paid by the correct dates. It also makes me feel tremendously better about my parents not having to pay for my college right now, so we can put the money towards a four-year university,” she said. “All in all, it has been a great honor to receive the Harold F. Coffey scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.”