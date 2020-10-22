College Application Week underway

Fortunately for the university, Barnette said their application numbers haven’t been impacted too much by the pandemic. “It’s a worrisome time for all higher education institutions, but our (application) numbers have been fairly even to last year’s,” she said.

Barnette takes it as a good sign. “Many (graduating high school) students are planning to take a gap year, or apply later on to see how the pandemic shakes out,” she said. “But I think it’s a good sign that we are pretty much even to last year’s (application) numbers so far.”

With College Application Week in progress, Barnette anticipates a boom in applications. “We don’t have solid closing dates for applications, but we typically see most applications come in around this time of year,” she said. “We continue accepting applications up until early August — our goal is to work with students up until school starts to help them develop a plan that works for them.”

This is also the second year of the LR Promise. This program rewards any North Carolina resident who is a first-year undergraduate student with a 3.5 or higher high school GPA at the time of admission with a financial aid package worth at least 50 percent of the cost of tuition.