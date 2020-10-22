College Application Week underway

For high school seniors, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only thing on their minds.
College Application Week began on Oct. 19, and will continue through Oct. 30. Traditionally, this is a one-week event where North Carolina colleges and universities waive their application fees, according to the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) website. This year the application event has been extended to two weeks.
Lenoir-Rhyne University decided to take it a step further and waive the application fee outside of the College Application Week.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lenoir-Rhyne University is doing everything it can to help prospective students during the college admissions process, including waiving the application fee for incoming freshmen for the 2021 fall term. By entering the code ‘NewBear21’ applicants will have the fee waived,” said Cory Butzin, marketing communications specialist.
Butzin added that the code works for first-year, transfer and adult learners applying for undergraduate programs.
“We wrestled with the idea of an application fee this year,” admitted Kelli Barnette, associate vice president for Enrollment Management and director of Undergraduate Admission at Lenoir-Rhyne University. “We don’t want that fee to stand in the way of students exploring Lenoir-Rhyne as an option.”
Fortunately for the university, Barnette said their application numbers haven’t been impacted too much by the pandemic. “It’s a worrisome time for all higher education institutions, but our (application) numbers have been fairly even to last year’s,” she said.
Barnette takes it as a good sign. “Many (graduating high school) students are planning to take a gap year, or apply later on to see how the pandemic shakes out,” she said. “But I think it’s a good sign that we are pretty much even to last year’s (application) numbers so far.”
With College Application Week in progress, Barnette anticipates a boom in applications. “We don’t have solid closing dates for applications, but we typically see most applications come in around this time of year,” she said. “We continue accepting applications up until early August — our goal is to work with students up until school starts to help them develop a plan that works for them.”
This is also the second year of the LR Promise. This program rewards any North Carolina resident who is a first-year undergraduate student with a 3.5 or higher high school GPA at the time of admission with a financial aid package worth at least 50 percent of the cost of tuition.
“Undergraduate transfer students can also be eligible for the LR Promise, as long as they have a 3.5 GPA or higher and a (federal student aid) application,” Barnette said. “The LR Promise was well-received by families in its first year, and it has been going well this year.”
“During a pandemic with economic uncertainty, we want families to know that we are on their team,” Barnette added. “We want to make higher education as financially attainable as possible for our students.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
