College announces new Harold Coffey Scholarship

HUDSON — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced a newly endowed scholarship in memory of Harold Coffey. Established by the Coffey Foundation, the competitive scholarship will reward some of the best and brightest local students who wish to pursue a technical degree or career.

The scholarship is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement. The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who plans to enroll in either an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science program of study at CCC&TI.

“The Foundation is grateful for the long-term support of the Coffey Foundation,” said Peg Broyhill, CCC&TI Foundation Board chair. “We are honored with the gift of this prestigious scholarship, which is such a fitting tribute to Harold Coffey.”