Clyde Campbell students run to raise money for playground equipment

New playground equipment is on the wish list for students at Clyde Campbell Elementary School. To raise money for the equipment, students rounded up sponsorships and ran a mile on the school’s track last week.

Students partnered with Clyde Campbell’s parent teacher organization to hold a “Track Attack” event, Clyde Campbell Elementary Academic Facilitator Tennille Baker said.

The school needs roughly $70,000 for a rock climbing area, a rope jungle gym and slides, Baker said. She said the Student Advisory Committee chose the playground items. The Student Advisory Committee is a group consisting of representatives from each grade, she said.

After running a mile on the outdoor track behind the school, the students enjoyed popsicles. Each grade level came in groups to view two race cars belonging to Baker and her husband. Baker said she brought the cars in hopes of showing the students they can be anything they put their minds to, especially if they work hard in school.

“I want them to continue to do well in school,” Baker said. “Because if you do well in school, then there’s nothing you can’t achieve. Education is key.”

Baker brought her new dragster and her husband Todd Baker’s racing Trans-Am to the school. Students learned about the different types of fuel each car uses and the safety equipment the Bakers wear while racing. The students got to smell and dip their fingers in the fuel to see how cold it was. Tennille Baker explained the fuel has to be cold to make the cars go fast.

The kindergarteners were particularly excited about the cars. They said things like, “Wow, these are so cool,” and “You really drive these, Mrs. Baker?”

For more information, go to the Clyde Campbell Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization’s Facebook page.

