Clear bags now required at Hickory school, sporting events

Sports fans will no longer be allowed to bring opaque bags of any kind into games hosted by Hickory Public Schools. The new policy will also apply to other events, such as graduations.

The district adopted a clear-bag policy that went into effect on Tuesday. The policy allows attendees to carry any size clear bag into an event. The policy says all bags are subject to inspection.

Attendees are only allowed to carry one bag into an event. Cameras, binoculars, smartphones and tablets are still allowed as long as they are not in a separate bag. Seat cushions and folding chairs also are permitted but can be searched and cannot be in a bag. Blankets are permitted but can be searched.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items. If an attendee attempts to bring a bag that is not clear, they will be asked to take the bag back to their car. The policy says law enforcement officers will be on site at events to assist if prohibited items are found during bag searches.

Hickory High School will be hosting a football scrimmage game on Friday. This policy will apply, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.

Superintendent Bryan Taylor presented the new policy to the district school board on Monday as one of several safety updates.

Safety updates

Taylor spoke of new safety measures being taken by the schools in light of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas and recent gun violence in the Hickory area.

Hickory Public Schools is partnering with Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools in purchasing body scanners for the middle and high schools. Taylor said a demonstration will take place at a high school in the Catawba County Schools district in September.

“(The scanners are) the next step above a metal detector basically,” Taylor said. “It’s something similar to what you walk through when you go through (Transportation Security Administration check) at the airport. You don’t even have to take a book bag off.”

The district put together a handout that explains safety precautions at the schools, both new and preexisting. The handout included ways that parents can help keep schools safe. Taylor said the inspiration for the lists came from questions asked by audience members at a safety summit hosted by Corinth Reformed Church on July 27.

The district has increased police presence on all campuses and has started doing perimeter checks more frequently, according to the handout.

Additional security cameras have been installed at all Hickory Public Schools, according to the handout.

The district started a partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice to have offices for juvenile court counselors at the middle and high schools, Taylor said.

Other safety precautions that were already in place are metal detectors at large events, staff training with the Hickory Police Department and visitors being buzzed into a school through the main entrance then checking in through an Ident-A-Kid kiosk, according to the handout.

Ident-A-Kid is a program that searches the visitor's name for criminal charges involving juveniles, custody issues and custom lists of people banned from a school, according to the company’s website.