City ordinances preventing archery program for Newton-Conover City Schools

“This sport is very beneficial for the school system, because it offers a chance to work with the kids with a new skill, as well as helping them gain ownership over new responsibilities,” Parker said in a letter to the school board. “As the season goes on, the students learn respect, discipline and specific steps to take and become aware of being completely safe in the sport. I have instructed students who haven’t even touched a bow before and then have developed into some of the best archers I have ever seen. The focus, dedication and determination are the key factors that allow these new young archers to be successful.”