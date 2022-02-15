Citing enrollment declines, Hickory superintendent rolls out plan to assess each school

Each of the nine schools in the district will have a two-day assessment where a team will visit classrooms, meet with administrators, teachers, families, students and any other staff members deemed essential to understanding the school, Silver said. Using the data collected from these visits, the team will determine what issues are district-wide and what issues are isolated to a particular school. After visiting all of the schools, there will be a two-day assessment of the district where the team will meet with administrators, board members and a focus group of principals.

The assessments are the same for every school regardless of size and grade level to ensure consistency. A team of four people will conduct an assessment on each school. The lead reviewer will focus on the outcomes of what the schools and district are doing. The other three team members are trained in the assessment process and will all have background experience that matches the areas they will be reviewing, such as administration or teaching. In order to try to give an unbiased third-party opinion, the team will be made up of people with no current or previous ties to the district, Silver said.