Citing enrollment declines, Hickory superintendent rolls out plan to assess each school

Enrollment at Hickory Public Schools is in the midst of a five-year decline and the superintendent is calling in state officials to assess each school.
The district's average daily membership (number of students in class per day) was 4,117 in 2018-19. The average for 2021-22 is 3,821 and the projected average for 2022-23 is 3,761.
The school system is seeking an increase in funds per student in the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Bryan Taylor said during Monday night’s school board meeting. The request for additional money from the county is to make up for the decline in students and keep the district's allotment similar to the previous year, since state funding is based on the number of students enrolled in the district.
Taylor also told the board that the district would need to start thinking of new ways to market itself instead of continuing to do things the way they have always been done in an attempt to bring in more students.
Taylor also shared his plans with the board to have the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conduct a comprehensive needs assessment of the district to identify problem areas and help create a strategic plan for improving the schools.
“So what this process provides is the opportunity for someone else to come in and say, ‘Hey, let me look at it from this higher level,’” North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Diagnostic Services Lead Susan Silver said. “It’s focused on two questions: Are students learning, and are they learning enough?”
Each of the nine schools in the district will have a two-day assessment where a team will visit classrooms, meet with administrators, teachers, families, students and any other staff members deemed essential to understanding the school, Silver said. Using the data collected from these visits, the team will determine what issues are district-wide and what issues are isolated to a particular school. After visiting all of the schools, there will be a two-day assessment of the district where the team will meet with administrators, board members and a focus group of principals.
The assessments are the same for every school regardless of size and grade level to ensure consistency. A team of four people will conduct an assessment on each school. The lead reviewer will focus on the outcomes of what the schools and district are doing. The other three team members are trained in the assessment process and will all have background experience that matches the areas they will be reviewing, such as administration or teaching. In order to try to give an unbiased third-party opinion, the team will be made up of people with no current or previous ties to the district, Silver said.
“So we aren't going out with a checkbox and saying, ‘Are these things happening?’ What we're focused on is whatever the district and schools are doing,” Silver said. “There's a clear focus on what's the impact of it, in terms of those two questions.” She said the purpose of the assessment is not to rate the schools but for support. The data collected is for the district and schools to use in decisions for improvements and the future.
Taylor said the assessments could begin in March.
The feedback will include six things the district or schools need to improve, after determining what is done well and what is not. “We'll put those in order to indicate to a strategic planning team, that if we're going to start somewhere, let's start with this first area, because that will have the most impact, and will have the most lasting effect on change,” Silver said. The priorities mentioned in the feedback will not necessarily be quickly fixed, but could take around three to five years to have a significant impact in the schools and would need a solid plan for continued improvement, she said.
“This board made it very clear to me when I accepted this position that we had things that we needed to improve. In order to make those improvements, we need information,” Taylor said “This is going to be a very in-depth process. It is coming to us, as a district, at no charge, which is wonderful. Our strategic plan is scheduled to sunset at the conclusion of this academic year. So in my opinion, there cannot be a better time to generate this type of information.”