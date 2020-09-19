Chick-fil-A South Hickory awards 2 scholarships

The $1,000 scholarships were established by James Goewey, the franchise owner/operator of Chick-fil-A South Hickory, through the CVCC Foundation Inc. Fulfilled over five years, Goewey’s pledge through the Chick-fil-A South Hickory location is used by CVCC’s School of Workforce Development & the Arts to award an annual $1,000 scholarship and, in addition, create a long-term scholarship endowment.

“CVCC aligns a lot with Chick-fil-A’s values and vision of helping individuals receive an affordable education,” Goewey said. “We just decided to partner with the endowment, and each year we try to provide two scholarships for students just to be able to give back. I went to a two-year school to start out with as well. I worked full-time at Chick-fil-A when I was a teenager and continued into my college years. I understand the importance of having an affordable education. That is exciting. To be able to see individuals that are working hard, want to go to college and are starting out here in our local community is really incredible.”