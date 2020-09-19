Chick-fil-A South Hickory awards 2 scholarships

HICKORY — Two Catawba Valley Community College School of Workforce Development & the Arts students — Kevin Jon Anthony and Biadnei Lopez-Hernandez — have been named recipients of the Chick-fil-A South Hickory Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarships were established by James Goewey, the franchise owner/operator of Chick-fil-A South Hickory, through the CVCC Foundation Inc. Fulfilled over five years, Goewey’s pledge through the Chick-fil-A South Hickory location is used by CVCC’s School of Workforce Development & the Arts to award an annual $1,000 scholarship and, in addition, create a long-term scholarship endowment.
Goewey is happy to support his local community through this endowment, and he understands first-hand the value of receiving an education through the community college system.
“CVCC aligns a lot with Chick-fil-A’s values and vision of helping individuals receive an affordable education,” Goewey said. “We just decided to partner with the endowment, and each year we try to provide two scholarships for students just to be able to give back. I went to a two-year school to start out with as well. I worked full-time at Chick-fil-A when I was a teenager and continued into my college years. I understand the importance of having an affordable education. That is exciting. To be able to see individuals that are working hard, want to go to college and are starting out here in our local community is really incredible.”
CVCC students must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for the Chick-fil-A South Hickory Scholarship, including being a second-year CVCC business student, possessing a commitment to obtain an education to pursue definite goals, having residency in the college’s service area of Catawba and Alexander countries and maintaining at least a 3.0 grade point average.
Receiving the scholarship was important to Lopez-Hernandez, who is the first member of her family to graduate from college.
“Honestly, it was an honor,” Lopez-Hernandez said. “After high school, I never thought I would go to college. I thought I would join the work force or military. Coming into college, it was a whole different world. Applying for this Chick-Fil-A South Hickory scholarship and receiving it is amazing. I thank my advisers. They were so quick to inform me about it.”
Anthony, who was chosen to serve as commencement speaker this past summer, said receiving this Chick-Fil-A South Hickory scholarship was the cherry on top of his experience at the college. “I’ve lived in Catawba County my whole life, and I didn’t have the opportunity at 18 or 20 years old to go to college,” Anthony said. “In my late thirties, I found my way back to CVCC to get a degree. I’ve just been blown away. It’s been an incredible experience. This really just shows the investment that CVCC and Chick-fil-A are giving to their students and community around here.”
For more information on the CVCC Accounting and Business Programs, contact Christy Lefevers at 828-327-7000, ext. 4308 or email clefevers@cvcc.edu. For more information on establishing a scholarship or making a gift, contact Teresa Biggs at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288 or email tbiggs@cvcc.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!