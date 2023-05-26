Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Family and friends filled Lenoir-Rhyne University’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium with cheers and applause as Discovery High School’s class of 2023 received their diplomas on Thursday night.

Each graduate was also given books individually chosen and presented to them by their teachers at Discovery High.

Wesley Hendrick gave the student address, encouraging his classmates to consider their legacies.

“Character is who you are when no one else is watching,” Hendrick said. “And legacy is the direct manifestation of that character.”

Hendrick said a good legacy is built on three things: respect, responsibility and remembrance. He encouraged his classmates to think a few moments on their heroes.

“What if someone thought of you?” He said. “That means that you have left a great legacy, and you have shown respect and responsibility to them, and that legacy is cemented permanently."

He added, "You’ve already left your legacy at Discovery High School. Now is your chance to mature that legacy in college, the workplace and beyond.”

Before the ceremony, Hendrick said he will attend Liberty University and major in nursing.

“During 2021, I had the opportunity to work with the group Mission Serve … at a Boys and Girls Club in Mobile, Alabama,” Hendrick said. “I volunteered there for a week. And, just seeing those kids without a positive male role model really hit home with me. Paired with my love for biology, I thought nursing would be a good fit.”

Another student, Gabby Queen, will attend N.C. State University majoring in aerospace engineering. Queen said she wants to focus on learning to develop technologies that will enable mankind to further explore space.

Nadia Krueger will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and major in mechanical engineering. Krueger said engineering is a field she has always had an interest in.

Discovery High School graduation 2023 Discovery High School graduation 2023 (1).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (2).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (3).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (4).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (5).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (6).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (7).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (8).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (9).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (10).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (11).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (12).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (13).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (14).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (15).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (16).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (17).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (18).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (19).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (20).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (21).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (22).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (23).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (24).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (25).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (26).jpg Discovery High School graduation 2023 (27).jpg