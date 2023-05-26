He added, "You’ve already left your legacy at Discovery High School. Now is your chance to mature that legacy in college, the workplace and beyond.”
Before the ceremony, Hendrick said he will attend Liberty University and major in nursing.
“During 2021, I had the opportunity to work with the group Mission Serve … at a Boys and Girls Club in Mobile, Alabama,” Hendrick said. “I volunteered there for a week. And, just seeing those kids without a positive male role model really hit home with me. Paired with my love for biology, I thought nursing would be a good fit.”
Another student, Gabby Queen, will attend N.C. State University majoring in aerospace engineering. Queen said she wants to focus on learning to develop technologies that will enable mankind to further explore space.
Nadia Krueger will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and major in mechanical engineering. Krueger said engineering is a field she has always had an interest in.
Gabby Queen shows off her cap, which is covered in photos of the family and friends who helped her get through high school, she said. "Go Pack" is a reference to N.C. State University, which she will attend as an aerospace engineering major.