Challenger: I'm not trying to ban books but these are not appropriate; review will extend into next school year

Three people spoke about the 24 book challenges facing Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.

The review of the books will not be completed until the new school year, after the summer break. The books were challenged in March. The policy says the school system has 15 school days to review each book, Catawba County Schools Board of Education attorney Crystal Davis said.

Michelle Teague, the woman who submitted the book challenges, explained her stance on the challenges during public comments. She said she wanted to say she is not prejudiced or homophobic. She said as a Christian conservative she feels there are certain topics that children should not be exposed to at certain ages.

“I am not trying to ban books,” Teague said. “But what I am trying to express is that I have an opposition, or that I feel, that the books are not appropriate for the age of the children, for the kids, that are reading these books.”

Teague also addressed the process of challenging books.

“The process that goes along with this book situation, with the challenges, it is a little bit time-consuming on both ends,” Teague said. “I didn’t want to sit here and try to challenge these books to cost money for the school system in general. So I wonder if there’s a way to maybe streamline the process or look at the policy in some way to figure out if there may be a better way to work this out.”

Flavia Dietrich spoke against banning the books. She said she read most of the books being challenged and read the comments on the forms challenging the books.

“A few things stood out for me,” Dietrich said. “The author of the comments didn’t read the books that she wants banned. The theme of the books, and I quote, ‘Doesn’t matter.’ Homosexual relationships are particularly offensive to this person’s values, and consequently, no one’s child should be allowed to read about them. Most importantly, I think, is when asked if she would want someone else to decide what her children can or cannot read, her answer was categorically, ‘No,’ on every one of the forms, and yet, here she is determining whether other people’s children can or cannot read them.”

Carl Beardsworth said speaking against banning books is important to him because he has seen what happens when one group decides what is right and wrong. He shared his story of attending high school at the Alamo Navajo Community School in New Mexico when his parents began teaching there in 1986.

Beardsworth said at that time only 11 years had passed since Native American students were allowed to attend schools in their own communities. He said he was able to see first-hand the impact those restrictions had. He said seven years ago the requirement to be fluent in the Navajo language to run for president of the Navajo Nation was taken away, because there are not enough people who are fluent.

“When they say that looking at 24 books to pull off the shelves and what was done to the Native Americans are worlds apart,” Beardsworth said. “I assure you that the mindset and justification that’s being used are the same. We must learn from our past and strive to build a more fair and equitable future for all of our kids.”

Before the end of the school year, the high school committee read and reviewed “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews. The committee decided all four books should be allowed to stay in school libraries, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger said at a school board meeting on June 6.

The middle school committee read and reviewed “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell, “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky and “Looking for Alaska” by John Green. The committee decided that all of the books except “Eleanor and Park” should be removed from middle school libraries. Those books will be reviewed by the high school committee to decide if they should stay in high school libraries, Finger said.

The books removed from middle school libraries can still be requested by middle school students with parental permission, Finger said.

