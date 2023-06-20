NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced a new principal appointment for the upcoming school year. Rene Spry was named principal of Challenger Early College High School, effective July 1. The school board has confirmed the appointment.

Spry has served students in North Carolina for 25 years. She began her educational journey as a teacher in Burke County. After receiving her master’s degrees in elementary education and school administration, Spry moved to Catawba County as an assistant principal. She served as principal at Hiddenite Elementary in Alexander County for six years. In addition, she has served in Catawba County Schools as principal at Oxford Elementary School for the past five years.

Spry earned her Doctorate of Education degree in 2019 from Gardner-Webb University.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead at Challenger Early College High School,” Spry said. “These past five years at Oxford have been some of the best in my educational journey as students, staff, and community members all worked together to adapt to changes brought about by a global pandemic. As I join the already exemplary staff and students at CECHS, I look forward to learning the narrative of the students, staff, and families I will serve and working collaboratively with them to build upon our learning community’s individual and collective strengths. As the new principal, I hope to continue building on the greatness at Challenger by growing the commitment to academics and innovation and fostering a physically and emotionally safe inclusive learning environment.”

Spry lives in Catawba County. She is the parent of two young adults. Her son, Payne, is a student at NC State University. Her daughter, Kennedy, recently gave birth to Spry’s first grandson, Deacon.

In her spare time, she enjoys her new role as a grandparent, spending time with her family and friends and her beloved dachshund, Ellie Mae.