Challenged books debated: Former school board candidate says faith under attack; Freedom Readers say books promote tolerance, empathy

The Catawba Freedom Readers raised questions about schoolbook decisions possibly imposing the religious beliefs of others during Monday's meeting of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

School board member Michelle Teague, prior to her election, asked to have 24 books removed from the libraries of Catawba County Schools because of what she described as inappropriate sexual content.

Teague’s challenge of the 24 books triggered a review process in which a committee reads through the books to determine what should be done with them.

The Catawba Freedom Readers, a group formed in response to the call to have the books removed, came to the board meeting Monday night to share more of what they have learned from reading the books that were challenged in early 2022.

Freedom Reader Flavia Dietrich presented “This Day in June,” a picture book written by Gayle E. Pitman. The book depicts an LGBTQ Pride celebration.

The reason the book was challenged, Dietrich said, is that the challenger said it promotes perversion and the gay lifestyle, praises pride parades and focuses on sexual orientation. “It’s a book about joy, togetherness (and) the happiness of being who you are among people who love and accept you,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said the book includes a reading guide at the end about the history of the LGBTQ community and the meaning of the colors in the rainbow pride flag.

“The end of the book also has a guide for parents and teachers on how to talk to kids,” Dietrich said. “And it is based on their age range and emphasizes tolerance, empathy and speaking against bullying.”

Removing this book would not only harm LGBTQ students, Dietrich said, but also those who are not LGBTQ. She said it would rob them of the opportunity to experience diversity, and living in harmony with people who are not like them.

Dietrich added that, discrimination and imposing one’s own religion on others is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Freedom Readers member Kevin Sparks addressed the fact that some people said their faith was being attacked at the previous board meeting.

“If this discussion is not about books, but rather about religion as a guiding principle in our schools, then we should say so,” Sparks said. “I do not think anyone questions our right to express our faith. If I felt that someone’s faith was being attacked as such, I hope you know that I would stand side-by-side in protection of their right to express their faith."

On the topic of book bans, Sparks said he wanted to emphasize that any parent can work with school staff to exclude their child from material they feel is inappropriate.

“It seems as though the desire may be to dictate what other children can access,” Sparks said, adding that, “If the statement is that our children can’t be exposed to ideas that we might find objectionable, it seems to me we have a big problem. The policies of the school make it clear that the primary goal of education is to teach our students … to form their own judgment (and) come to their own views on difficult issues.”

Clayton Mullis, who ran for the Catawba County Schools Board of Education in 2022, said that the focus should be on education rather than inclusiveness.

Mullis’ concern is that certain groups will take public education in a direction that is not beneficial to children.

“And that’s totally wrong,” Mullis said. “The focus has to be on education. And what I fear is if we give an inch, then they’re going to take a yard. What else is going to be pushed? If I feel like I’m going to be a cat and dress up, or my child does, are we going to put litter boxes in schools? That’s what we’re heading to.”

Mullis added that he feels his faith is being attacked.

“I work in the private sector, (and) I deal with people of all walks of faith,” Mullis said. “Whether they’re Christian, Muslim, homosexual, lesbian, (or) any of those. I treat them with the same respect that I was taught to give … but I do have my core beliefs and morals.”

Mullis said it is not just about books. It is about an agenda, he said.

“It is very scary,” Mullis said. “It is something that I think this board should be prepared to fight for, and I think you have to be on the side of moral judgment.”