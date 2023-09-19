The Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to restrict the novel “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson to students who are 18 or older.

The vote was taken at Monday’s called meeting.

The decision came after several heated exchanges between board members, at the end of a 3.5-hour meeting where 29 people spoke during the public hearing. Eight people, many of whom spoke during the hearing, also spoke during the public comments.

Board member Annette Richards motioned to restrict the book because it is in the Young Adult genre. Richards said, “(A) young adult is classified as 18 to 26 years old.” Board member Leslie Barnette asked Richards’ source on the definition of a young adult, and Richards answered that she Googled it.

“I will say that is correct from my standpoint, working in the juvenile justice system,” said Chairman Ronn Abernathy. “Juvenile justice has jurisdiction up until age 18, and (at that age) an 18-year-old is considered an adult.”

Board member Jeff Taylor seconded the motion.

“My rationality in seconding Ms. Richards’ motion is, philosophically, I don’t agree with all of it, but I’m afraid if I don’t, this book is going to be removed completely,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the book was difficult and unsettling, not because of the half dozen or so graphic or profane passages, but because it depicts the ugly underbelly of society. The book also portrayed the importance of friendship, community and culture, he said. A strong faith community and the value of being honest are also characteristics of the book, Taylor said.

Taylor said the book brought to mind his 38 years as a middle and high school educator, and that the book is a reminder to listen to young people.

“Monday’s Not Coming” is a story about a girl named Claudia whose best friend, Monday, does not show up for school, according to the Barnes and Noble booksellers website. Claudia immediately realizes something is wrong. No one takes Claudia seriously. At the end of the book, readers learn that Monday was murdered by her family.

“After reading it and after contemplating it, I couldn’t help but wonder if this book had existed and students had been allowed to read it prior to September 24, 2010, might Zahra Baker be alive,” Taylor said.

Taylor and many speakers referenced the case of Zahra Baker. Baker was a 10-year-old girl murdered by her stepmother in Hickory in 2010.

Board member Don Sigmon disagreed, saying that any message the book contained was overridden by profanity and sexually explicit language and content.

“All of us have said that (students) under the age of 18 are children,” Sigmon said.

Taylor said he had a nephew in the military that lost members of his company in an explosion in Bagdad. “He was 18 years and seven months old. You’re telling me that, nine months before that, he wasn’t mature enough to read this book. I respectfully disagree.”

Board member Tim Settlemyre said he read the book and noted that the same message could have been conveyed without the explicit content.

“Child abuse is wrong. Child neglect is wrong. Murder of children is wrong,” Settlemyre said. “You could have come up with that without all the vulgarity, without all the sex. Why did that even need to be put in there? To normalize it or something like that?”

After a little more than 20 minutes deliberation, the motion carried in a 4-3 vote. The three dissenting votes were board member Michelle Teague, who is the original book challenger, Sigmon and Settlemyre.

There was no motion to recuse Teague from a vote. Teague stated that she saw no need to recuse herself.

Public opinions

Andrea Gardin said reading was her escape as a child because she experienced domestic violence at home. She added that going to school and being in marching band was an escape and she did not want reminders of her home-life while at school.

Gardin was concerned about the ramifications of allowing a book with explicit material in school libraries and the negative influence it could have on students.

“I’m not saying that we should ban books," Gardin said. "We should be careful about what we put in these open palms because these are the generations that come up underneath us. They are what we’re influencing, and we really need to be mindful of that.”

Gardin said she prayed the board would consider what she said and remove the book.

Another speaker, Peg Hites, said the book being restricted reminded her of Zahra Baker.

“It is completely ironic that the county that encompasses Hickory, North Carolina, which is known statewide, country-wide and worldwide as the home of Zahra Baker, would be considering banning this book for our children," Hites said. "The book could be titled 'Zahra’s Not Coming.' When she died this week of September 24, 2010, there were pledges made, right here in this county, to honor her life and her death by never forgetting her. We need to keep those pledges. Our kids deserve the chance to read this book.”