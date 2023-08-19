HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently announced several awards honoring employees’ years of service and outstanding professional performance.

Five Years of Service

The following CCC&TI employees were recently presented 5-year service pins: Caleb Craig, Nikki Rhodes, Paige West-Smith, Tamara Watkins, Philip Deitz, Lucas McGuire, Gary Hudson, Jeff Miller, Harold Dean Curtis, Anthony Day, Jonathon Horton and Roberta Rice.

10 Years of Service

Alison Beard, Christie Poarch, Tonja Horn, Lynn Holder, Justin Butler, Angela Ruppard, Pam Owens, Kelly Kowalski and Keith Andreasen

15 Years of Service

Laura Aultman, Margo Rice, Robert Hamby, Roy Jennings and Gary Wilson

20 Years of Service

Deanna Chester, Tracy Crump, Stacy Reagan, Mandy White, Keith Starnes, Mitzi Triplett, Cynthia Richards, Christina Bryant and Debbie Clement

25 Years of Service

Jeff Bentley, Nancy Risch and Andrew Mahala

30 Years of Service

Becky Boone

Colleague of the Year Awards

Members of the college’s faculty and staff are nominated by their colleagues based on quality of work, job performance and collegiality with all personnel, including students, community involvement, professionalism, and other attributes. This year's award winners were Rose Austin, Beth Holland, Maggie Murray and Michael Frye.

Lydia Beam Memorial Award

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch presented the Lydia Beam Memorial Award to Facility Services Administrative Assistant Kassandra Martinez. This award was established in 1988 by Dr. H.E. Beam and his family in memory of Lydia Beam. The purpose of the award is to reward a full-time clerical/technical/paraprofessional assistant with a cash award in recognition of outstanding service to the institution through quality job performance, professionalism, cooperation with other employees, and dedication to the success of the institution.

E.M. Dudley Employee Achievement Award

Poarch presented the E.M. Dudley Employee Achievement Award to Student Life and Engagement Director Maggie Murray. The award is presented to an employee who has excelled in service to the college, its students and the community.

President’s Legacy Leadership Award

Poarch presented the newly established President’s Legacy Leadership Award which honors members of CCC&TI’s Executive Council who have more than 20 years of service with CCC&TI and demonstrate exceptional commitment, dedication and leadership to the college. The award recognizes those employees who have made significant contributions to CCC&TI and the community and have gone above and beyond in demonstrating “The Caldwell Way” in their service to students and colleagues. This year, the awards were presented to Executive Assistant to the President, Donna Church and Vice President of Finance and Administration, David Holman.