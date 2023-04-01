Fifth- and sixth-grade students from Catawba County Schools and Hickory City Schools performed seven compositions at the Catawba Valley All County Chorus concert in March at Maiden High School. They were conducted by Sally Albrecht and accompanied by Kay Peeler on piano.

The 66 students rehearsed separately throughout the year and came together to perfect their set with Albrecht before that evening’s performance.

Audience members sang along with “The River” and stood to clap on-beat to the closing song, the Can-Can. During the encore, which was a continuation of the Can-Can, three students performed full splits onstage.